PM Modi to continue as PM even after 75, BJP to emerge as single largest party in south India: Amit Shah

“Till now three phases of the election are over. I want to let all of you know that in the last three phases, the NDA has reached close to the 200-seat mark. The fourth phase is going to be even better for the NDA. Of these four phases, we will have the biggest success in the fourth one and certainly head towards crossing the 400-seat mark,” he said.

He also exuded confidence that BJP will emerge as the single largest party in south India.

“On the day of results - June 4, in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, BJP will emerge as the single largest party. In these states, BJP will get the greatest number of seats. In Telangana, we will win more than 10 seats. The economy of India has been handled expertly by Modi. We are fortunate to have a leader like Modi. On the other hand, Rahul Yaan has been launched unsuccessfully 20 times and an attempt is being made to launch him for the 21st time,” Shah said.

He also said that the Congress and its allies were involved in Rs12 lakh crore scams and on the other hand, there is Modi who has an unblemished career of 23 years as Chief Minister and the Prime Minister.

He said, on one hand, some leaders enjoy the power to the fullest and go on foreign vacations at the slightest increase in the temperature in India.