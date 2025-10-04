<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Saturday unveiled various youth-focused initiatives worth more than Rs 62,000 crore, with a special emphasis on poll-bound <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a>.</p><p>Modi launched PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs), a centrally sponsored scheme with an investment of Rs 60,000 crore.</p><p>It envisages the upgradation of 1,000 government ITIs in a hub-and-spoke model comprising 200 hub ITIs and 800 spoke ITIs.</p><p>"Collectively, PM-SETU will redefine India's ITI ecosystem, making it government-owned but industry-managed, with global co-financing support from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank," a PMO statement earlier said.</p>.PM Modi should announce relief for flood-hit farmers during Mumbai visit: Sanjay Raut.<p>In the first phase of the scheme implementation, there will be a special focus on ITIs in Patna and Darbhanga in Bihar. A special emphasis of the programme will be on transformative projects in Bihar, reflecting the state's rich legacy and youthful demographic, the statement said.</p><p>Modi launched Bihar's revamped 'Mukhyamantri Nishchay Svyam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana', under which nearly five lakh graduates will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 each for two years, along with free skill training.</p><p>He also launched the redesigned Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme, which will provide interest-free education loans of up to Rs 4 lakh, significantly easing the financial burden of higher education.</p><p>More than 3.92 lakh students have already availed loans worth more than Rs 7,880 crore under the scheme.</p><p>Further strengthening youth empowerment in the state, Bihar Yuva Ayog, a statutory commission for people between the ages of 18 and 45, was formally inaugurated by Modi to "channelise and harness" the potential of the state's young population, it said.</p><p>Bihar has been at the focus of several development and welfare initiatives of the NDA governments at the Centre and the state.</p><p>The prime minister also inaugurated the Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University, which has been envisioned to impart industry-oriented courses and vocational education to create a globally competitive workforce.</p>