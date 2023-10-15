Home
Home

PM Modi urges Bachchan to visit Rann Utsav and Statue of Unity

Last Updated 15 October 2023, 11:22 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged Amitabh Bachchan to visit the upcoming Rann Utsav and Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Bachchan on Sunday shared a photograph on X from the Prime Minister's recent visit to the Adi Kailash peak, an abode of Lord Shiva, and Parvati Kund in Jolingkong, Uttarakhand, and lamented that the 'tragedy is that I shall never be able to visit it in person'.

The PM responded to the screen icon with a suggestion to visit Kutch.

'My visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples was truly mesmerising. In the coming weeks, Rann Utsav is starting and I would urge you to visit Kutch. Your visit to Statue of Unity is also due. @SrBachchan,' PM Modi wrote on X.

The Prime Minister was on a daylong visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday, which he started with a darshan of the Adi Kailash peak, and a puja at Parvati Kund.

He later inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects and addressed a public meeting.

(Published 15 October 2023, 11:22 IST)
