PM Modi urges international investors to link their growth with India's rapid rise

The prime minister also launched the Boeing Sukanya Programme that the company said aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector. The programme will provide education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to girls, and train women for aviation industry jobs.

Recalling his declaration from the Red Fort, Yahi Samay hai, Sahi Samay Hai, PM Modi said this is also the right time for Boeing and other international companies to link their growth with India's rapid rise.

“Building a developed India in the next 25 years has now become the resolve of 140 crore Indians,” he asserted. “In the past 9 years, we have lifted approximately 25 crore Indians out of poverty and these crores of Indians are now creating a neo-middle class,” he said, adding that upward mobility is a trend in every income group in India.

He also stated that the government is committed to creating new opportunities for women in the aerospace sector as well.