Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cyclone Ditwah: PM Modi speaks to Sri Lankan president, assures support as death toll rises to 366

President Dissanayake conveyed his deep gratitude for India’s assistance in the wake of the disaster.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 16:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 16:39 IST
India NewsCycloneSri LankaNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us