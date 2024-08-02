PM Narendra Modi urges governors to be an effective bridge between Centre-state

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged governors to play the role of an effective bridge between the Centre and the state and interact with people and social organisations in a manner that would co-opt those who are underprivileged.

Addressing the two-day conference of governors, inaugurated and chaired by President Droupadi Murmu, Modi said the post of the governor was an important institution that could play a crucial role in the welfare of the people within the framework of the Constitution, particularly with reference to tribal areas.

The president, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed the inaugural session.

"In his address, the Prime Minister urged the governors to play the role of an effective bridge between the Centre and the state and interact with people and social organisations in a manner to co-opt those who are underprivileged," according to a release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The conference, which ends on Saturday, will cover a wide range of issues that play a critical role in not only shaping the centre-state relations but also promoting welfare schemes for common people, the release said.

In her opening remarks, Murmu said it was crucial for the smooth functioning of democracy that various central agencies work with better coordination across all the states.

She advised governors to think about how they, as constitutional heads of their respective states, can promote this coordination.

Murmu said the agenda for this conference included carefully chosen issues that were crucial in achieving national goals.