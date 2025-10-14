Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Surya Ghar Yojana accelerates residential rooftop solar, supply still an issue

The report highlights that as of July 2025, PMSGY has witnessed significant traction, with over 57.9 lakh applications submitted for residential rooftop solar installations.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 06:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 06:51 IST
India Newssolarrooftop solar power

Follow us on :

Follow Us