Police asks Jaipur colony residents to remove posters asking not to rent, sell homes to Muslims

Jaipur: Police here got residents of Nandpuri colony to remove posters asking local people not to rent or sell their homes to Muslims, an official said on Wednesday.

The posters asking Hindus to “unite” against Muslims appeared about 10 days ago.

Local area ward councillor Anita Jain said, "A resident had sold his property to a Muslim family a few days ago following which some residents had put up posters.”