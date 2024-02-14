Political manoeuvres in the name of farmers should stop: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh on 'Delhi Chalo' march

New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Wednesday said it does not support the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march as it was "political' and does not seem to be serving the farmers" interest.

In a statement, BKS general secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra said farmers should get the remunerative price for their produce based on the cost but 'political manoeuvres' in the name of farmers with an eye on the elections should be stopped.

He said that when movements are organised in the name of farmers with 'political intentions' during elections, violence, chaotic environment and loss of national property follow.

Such movements give rise to 'negative feelings' towards farmers and the peasants struggling for their betterment have to face the 'consequences', Mishra added.

"That is why the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh does not support the violent agitation. We urge that those who want to fulfil their political ambitions should continue to do so but they should not create negative feelings towards farmers in the society," he said.