'Political selfishness' over statues of kings, maharaja not correct, says Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday said that people should think positively about any matter related to kings, maharaja, saints and gurus belonging to any community or religion but "political selfishness" is not right.

Mayawati was referring to the collapse of the statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on August 26 in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg.

In a series of posts X, Mayawati said, "The installation of their statues and naming them should be done with a positive attitude not with any kind of malicious or political selfishness hidden behind them, which is visible now. Very unfortunate," she said.