Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

🎭 Political Theatre | Ladakh's hunger strike for statehood takes violent turn; Rahul hints about more 'bombs' on vote theft

The political scene in India observed violent protests in Ladakh and other noteworthy developments amid the upcoming elections in Bihar.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 05:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Supreme Court and Banu Mushtaq

Supreme Court and Banu Mushtaq

Credit: PTI File Photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2025, 05:50 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us