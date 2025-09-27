🎭 Political Theatre | Ladakh's hunger strike for statehood takes violent turn; Rahul hints about more 'bombs' on vote theft

<p>Greetings, readers! </p><p>The stage witnessed a series of political events in early September, from the Vice Presidential election in India to the Gen Z protests that shook the government in Nepal. Moving forward, what did we see this week? The political drama didn't halt, with happenings from India and the world hitting the headlines and getting the spotlight.</p><p>The political scene in India observed violent protests in Ladakh and other noteworthy developments amid the upcoming elections in Bihar.</p><p>What began as peaceful marches and hunger strikes escalated on a fiery note in Ladakh, resulting in deadly clashes where protestors torched the BJP office. The anger reflected the Centre’s delay in responding to their demand for statehood and direct Parliamentary participation. </p><p>Meanwhile, the <ins><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-more-bombs-on-vote-chori-to-explode-in-a-month-rahul-gandhi-tells-congress-working-committee-3741472">'vote chori'</a></ins> allegations by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi continued for another week and the Mahagathbandhan parties in Bihar released the '<ins><a href="https://inc.in/media/press-releases/ati-pichda-nyay-sankalp-patna-bihar">Most Backward Justice Manifesto</a></ins>' in the poll-bound state, aiming to provide better access for the marginalised communities. Rahul hinted that there's revelation that may come to the public as he said, "<ins><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-more-bombs-on-vote-chori-to-explode-in-a-month-rahul-gandhi-tells-congress-working-committee-3741472">More bombs on </a></ins><em><ins><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-more-bombs-on-vote-chori-to-explode-in-a-month-rahul-gandhi-tells-congress-working-committee-3741472">vote chori </a></ins></em>to explode..."</p><p>Wait, that's not all for the political theatre this time. There's more to follow from the South and the West. </p><p>Karnataka's Dasara celebrations had all eyes on Banu Mushtaq, who was invited as the chief guest for the inauguration of the very popular Mysuru Dasara festival. After initial debate over her presence by several political leaders and even the Kodagu-Mysore MP and royal descendant of princely state of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the <ins><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dismissed-3-times-supreme-court-junks-plea-challenging-karnataka-govts-invite-to-banu-mushtaq-for-mysuru-dasara-inaugural-3735755">Supreme Court dismissed a plea</a></ins> challenging the state's decision to invite International Booker Prize winner and non-Hindu Banu Mushtaq to the festive celebrations. </p><p>Further in South India, actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay attracted reactions from other personalities for seeing a massive crowd at his rally ahead of Tamil Nadu elections. One of the striking remarks came from <ins><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/not-entire-crowd-will-get-converted-into-votes-says-kamal-haasan-on-turnout-in-vijays-rallies-3738473">Kamal Haasan who took a dig at Vijay</a></ins> and said, "Not the entire crowd will get converted into votes." </p><p>Well, in a fresh update on the US tariff scenario, Donald Trump slapped a 100% tariff on branded drugs imports from October 1, which is likely to have a direct impact on the Indian pharma companies</p><p>Set for the actual theatre screening? Take a detailed recap into the key political episodes in DH Political Theatre. </p>.<p><strong>Ladakh's demand for statehood takes violent turn</strong></p>.<p>The unrest in Nepal ended and the 'Gen Z' protest fuelled in Ladakh, India. The protestors' cry? Ask for statehood and proper representation in the Houses. </p><p>The clashes broke out when some youth groups displayed fury after the death of two elderly protestors in the initially-kept-peaceful hunger strikes. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/explained-what-led-to-gen-z-protest-in-ladakh-all-you-need-to-know-3742575#2">violence </a>was subjected to the delay from the government in hearing and responding to their demands. While the protests focused on statehood and the extension of constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, where Lok Sabha seats were asked for Kargil, the Centre accused climate activist Sonam Wangchuk over his '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/ladakh-statehood-row-sonam-wangchuks-provocative-statements-instigated-violence-centre-3741984">provocative remarks</a>'.</p><p>In a measure to control the situation, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/amp/story/india/ladakh/ladakh-statehood-row-over-50-arrested-as-leh-limps-back-to-normalcy-day-after-violent-protests-congress-councillor-booked-3742386">curfew </a>was imposed in Leh and Ladakh.</p>.<p><strong>Rahul hints about more revelations on </strong><em><strong>vote chori</strong></em></p>.<p>In the wake of upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-congress-patna-cwc-to-focus-on-polls-campaign-vote-chori-3739925">Congress held CWC meeting at Patna</a>, where Rahul Gandhi added to the vote theft row and said he's likely to expose more details shortly. This left political watchers and the overall Bihar public in anticipation of more 'bombs'.</p><p>The Mahagathbandhan parties in Bihar released the '<ins><a href="https://inc.in/media/press-releases/ati-pichda-nyay-sankalp-patna-bihar">Most Backward Justice Manifesto</a></ins>'. In a <a href="https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1mnGeNZpPQQJX">picture-perfect display</a> of unity, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani, along with senior leaders of the Left parties, released the document.</p><p>What also made the news headlines from Bihar politics this week is the battle within the family of veteran politician Lalu Prasad Yadav. If social media was taken seriously, the ban on which shook Nepal, Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya unfollowed her father and brothers Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, and sister Misa Bharti. Of course, this <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-ahead-of-poll-battle-lalu-prasad-grappling-with-war-within-parivar-3742433">led to speculations</a> if she had turned rebel and whether or not Rohini will support her family-based politicians in the election run. </p>.<p><strong>SC on Banu Mushtaq row; chief-guest inaugurates Mysuru Dasara</strong></p>.<p>As the festive season approached, Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq was invited as the chief guest for the Mysuru Dasara event. Soon, it erupted a row as Banu was a non-Hindu being invited with prominence to a Hindu festival celebration. </p><p>While many leaders debated over this, earlier this week, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dismissed-3-times-supreme-court-junks-plea-challenging-karnataka-govts-invite-to-banu-mushtaq-for-mysuru-dasara-inaugural-3735755">Supreme Court </a>addressed the issue. It junked a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision upholding the state government's invite to her. </p><p>The Karnataka High Court had on September 15, 2025 rejected the plea against the decision of the Siddaramaiah government. "Mushtaq, belonged to the Muslim community and was therefore a non-Hindu. As such, she cannot perform rituals before the deity, which is against established Hindu religious and ceremonial practices," the bench said.</p><p>Banu Mushtaq on Monday <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/let-the-light-of-dasara-spread-a-message-of-peace-across-the-world-says-banu-mushtaq-after-inaugurating-festivities-in-mysuru-3738650">inaugurated the Mysuru Dasara</a> in the presence of the CM and other dignitaries. She also recited one of her poems, <em>Bagina, </em>at the gathering. </p>.<p><strong>Actor Vijay and upcoming TN polls...</strong></p>.<p>Tamil Nadu's political arena offers a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/actor-vijay-makes-his-political-debut-at-state-conference-over-one-lakh-fans-supporters-attend-3250953">four-way fight</a>. The recent chatter is about actor Thalapathy Vijay, who took to the streets of Tamil Nadu, displaying his strength ahead of the upcoming 2026 polls. </p><p>While the visuals from the rally showed roads flooded with supporters, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan remarked that crowds don't really reflect a powerful vote base. </p><p>"Not the entire crowd will get converted into votes," Makkal Needhi Maiam founder leader<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/not-entire-crowd-will-get-converted-into-votes-says-kamal-haasan-on-turnout-in-vijays-rallies-3738473"> Kamal Haasan </a>told news agency <em>PTI</em> while taking a dig at the massive turnout in Vijay's rallies. </p><p>Notably, the ruling DMK government had <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/actor-vijay-flays-dmk-government-for-imposing-conditions-for-his-rallies-says-people-are-with-him-3736997">imposed restrictions</a> on the rally, which the actor-politician slammed by saying that people are with him. </p>.<p><strong>US tariffs at 100%</strong></p>.<p>Amid the worry over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/donald-trump-slaps-100-tariff-on-branded-drugs-import-from-october-1-what-it-means-for-indian-pharma-industry-3743704">US tariffs </a>that has upset several countries in the recent past and made some revolt it with counter tariffs, Donald Trump came up with a fresh update. What did it say? Not 10, 20 or 50, the US President slapped 100 per cent on drugs that were branded or patented. It is learned that the revised tariffs would come into effect from October 1, 2025. </p><p>It was reported earlier that even 50 per cent tariff on export of pharmaceutical products will affect the earnings of the Indian pharmaceutical companies by 5 to 10 per cent. Now, the hike in tariffs has revised its impact. </p><p>While Trump has called PM Modi his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/it-was-said-modi-trump-good-friends-why-did-pm-let-this-happen-priyanka-on-indians-deportation-3392528">'good friend'</a>, this pharma-targetted tariff decision is said to impact Indian pharmaceutical companies. <a href="https://pmac2021.com/webinar/speaker/detail/57">IPA Secretary General Sudarshan Jain</a> clarified that this would nit apply to generics medicines.</p>.<p>So, that brings us to the end to the political theatre show this week. We will be back in October with more updates. Till then, stay tuned to DH.</p><p>Exit stage left,</p><p><em>DH Newsletter Team</em> </p>