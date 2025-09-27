<p>Mumbai: Ophthalmologists are raising concerns over the increasing incidence of diabetic retinopathy among young adults, with cases now being detected within just three to five years of a diabetes diagnosis.</p>.<p>Once considered a condition affecting older patients, it is increasingly reported in individuals under 40, driven by poor lifestyle habits, uncontrolled blood sugar, and co-existing conditions such as hypertension, obesity, and kidney disease. Doctors emphasised that early detection through regular eye screenings is critical to prevent irreversible vision loss.</p>.'Project Madhunetri' to focus on early diagnoses of diabetic retinopathy in Bengaluru.<p>Coinciding with World Retina Day, eye specialists at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital warned that retinal diseases are rising rapidly, driven by diabetes, unhealthy lifestyles, and other chronic conditions. Around 12–15 per cent of diabetics develop retinopathy, with 4–5 per cent reaching vision-threatening stages, yet many seek help only after significant damage is already set in.</p>.<p>Dr Hitendra Mehta, Head, Clinical Services, Tardeo, said, “While our hospitals are well-equipped to treat diabetic retinopathy, the lack of awareness often brings patients to advanced stages when vision loss is harder to prevent. Do not wait for the disease to advance; seek early medical help, especially if you are diabetic or living with hypertension. Regular eye check-ups can make all the difference in protecting your sight.”</p>.<p>Dr Mahesh Shiv Sharan Singh, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Chembur, said, “The danger with most retinal diseases, including diabetic retinopathy, is their silent progression. Patients may not notice any changes until vision loss begins to occur. Early warning signs such as blurred vision, floaters, flashes of light, or dark patches should never be ignored. Immediate consultation with a retina specialist is critical, as delays can mean the difference between saving and losing sight.”</p>.<p>Dr Pritam K Mohite, Head, Clinical Services, Virar, explained, “The worrying fact is that younger and younger people are now experiencing vision deterioration, as diabetic retinopathy sometimes presents no apparent symptoms until it has advanced. With modern medical advancements, early intervention can help save your eyes and protect your vision for the future.”</p>