india

Politicians pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and others paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi on her 39th death anniversary at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.
Last Updated 31 October 2023, 06:31 IST

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays floral tributes on the 38th anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Rahul Gandhi pays rich tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi pay tributes to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Mallikarjun Kharge interacts with Sonia Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrives to pays his tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

(Published 31 October 2023, 06:31 IST)
India NewsRahul GandhiMallikarjun KhargeIndira Gandhi

