Portrait on crayon to sand art: People celebrate Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Take a look at how people across the country are preparing for Prime Minister-Designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 11:07 IST
As Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath today for a third term, people across the nation are preparing for the swearing-in ceremony and showing great support to Modi. From putting up Modi's posters to sand art, take a look at how everyone is celebrating.

BJP supporters hold posters of Narendra Modi as they offer milk to Ganga river at Shitala Ghat, Varanasi

People praying ahead of swearing-in ceremony.

People praying ahead of swearing-in ceremony.

Credit: PTI Photo

Rinku Chauhan, a jeweller in Jammu crafted silver lotus flower for PM-designate Narendra Modi

Silver lotus flower crafted for PM Modi.

Silver lotus flower crafted for PM Modi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art depicting Narendra Modi at the beach in Odisha's Puri

Sand art in Puri, Odisha.

Sand art in Puri, Odisha.

Credit: PTI Photo

Miniature artist crafts tiny portrait of Narendra Modi on 1-inch crayon

Portrait of Modi on crayon.

Portrait of Modi on crayon.

Credit: X/@PTI_NewsAlerts

Special aarti performed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: X/@PTI_NewsAlerts

Published 09 June 2024, 11:07 IST
