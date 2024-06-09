Portrait on crayon to sand art: People celebrate Modi's swearing-in ceremony

As Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath today for a third term, people across the nation are preparing for the swearing-in ceremony and showing great support to Modi. From putting up Modi's posters to sand art, take a look at how everyone is celebrating.
BJP supporters hold posters of Narendra Modi as they offer milk to Ganga river at Shitala Ghat, Varanasi
People praying ahead of swearing-in ceremony.
Rinku Chauhan, a jeweller in Jammu crafted silver lotus flower for PM-designate Narendra Modi
Silver lotus flower crafted for PM Modi.
Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art depicting Narendra Modi at the beach in Odisha's Puri
Sand art in Puri, Odisha.
Miniature artist crafts tiny portrait of Narendra Modi on 1-inch crayon
Portrait of Modi on crayon.
Credit: X/@PTI_NewsAlerts
Special aarti performed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.
Credit: X/@PTI_NewsAlerts
Published 09 June 2024, 11:07 IST