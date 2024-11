Prasar Bharati unveils OTT app 'Waves', users can now access archives of Doordarshan and Aakashvani

Currently, the app offers around 40 live channels, including popular ones from broadcasters such as B4U, ABZY, SAB Group and 9X Media as well as news channels such as India Today, News Nation, Republic, ABP News, News24, and NDTV India.