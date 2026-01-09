Menu
Prasar Bharti to air influencer content in 30-minute slot on DD News

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said the Creator's Corner on Doordarshan will give a platform to influencers who generate quality content.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 12:46 IST
Published 09 January 2026, 12:46 IST
