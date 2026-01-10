Menu
Homeworld

Tarique Rahman appointed as chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party

The Standing Committee of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) approved the appointment of Rahman as the Chairman of the party in a meeting on Friday, local media reported.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 02:46 IST
