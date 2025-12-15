<p>New Delhi: Eleven scheduled domestic airlines, including a cargo airline, together reported a cumulative loss of Rs 5,289.73 crore in 2024-25, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-civil-aviation">Ministry of Civil Aviation</a> has informed the Lok Sabha.</p><p>The cumulative loss had decreased in 2024-25 when compared with 2022-23 when it was Rs 18,606.78 crore but higher in comparison with 2023-24 when it was Rs 924.39 crore.</p><p>This was disclosed by Minister Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply to Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar last week. Air Asia and Vistara merged with Air India during the fiscal, bringing the total number of scheduled airlines to 11.</p><p>Of the 11 airlines, only four — IndiGo, Star Air, IndiaOne Air and Blue Dart — managed profits during 2024-25. One of the domestic airlines, FlyBig, has not submitted the financial information for 2024-25 to the DGCA so far.</p>.India short of 1,260 air traffic controllers, nearly 23% posts vacant: Civil Aviation Ministry in Parliament.<p>The airlines that reported losses in 2024-25 were <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india-express">Air India Express</a>, Alliance Air, Akasa Air, Fly91, Quickjet Cargo, SpiceJet, and Star Air.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo-airlines">IndiGo</a> had the highest profit margin among the airlines at Rs 7,253.3 crore while Air India Express had the highest loss of Rs 5,832.37 crore and Air India Rs 3,975.75 crore. Blue Dart reported a profit of Rs 71 crore and Star Air had a surplus of Rs 68.75 crore.</p><p>During 2024-25, Akasa Air reported a loss of Rs 1,986.25 crore while Alliance Air reported a loss of Rs 691.12 crore. Fly91 had a loss of Rs 67.65 crore.</p><p>According to Mohol, 13 airlines, including FlyBig, were in operation in 2022-23 and had reported a cumulative loss of Rs 18,606.78 crore. Of this, two – Blue Dart and FlyBig – had reported profits while Fly91 was not in operation. </p><p>Air India had the highest loss of Rs 11,387.96 crore while Air India Express had Rs 116.32 crore. IndiGo also reported a loss of Rs 316.72 crore in 2022-23. However, in 2023-24, IndiGo came out of the red to register a profit of Rs 8,167.49 crore. Blue Dart and FlyBig were the only other airlines that reported profit in 2023-24 when 14 airlines were in operation.</p><p>Air India continued to post losses in 2023-24 at a high of Rs 4,444.1 crore while Air Asia and Vistara, which merged with Air India, reported a loss of Rs 1,149.14 crore and Rs 589.12 crore, respectively.</p>