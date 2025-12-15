Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Domestic airlines post loss of over Rs 5,200 crore in 2024-25

While IndiGo had the highest profit margin among the 11 airlines, Air India Express had the highest loss
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 03:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 03:09 IST
India NewsAir IndiaIndiaAirlinesIndiGo AirlinesAir India Express

Follow us on :

Follow Us