Presidential Reference: Timelines can't be fixed for governors to give assent to bills: Supreme Court

Supreme Court on Thursday held that timelines cannot be fixed for governor for giving assent to bills passed by assembly, reports news agency PTI.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 05:58 IST
Published 20 November 2025, 05:46 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtGovernorBills

