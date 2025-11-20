<p>Supreme Court on Thursday held that timelines cannot be fixed for governor for giving assent to bills passed by assembly, reports news agency <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>The apex court deprecates grant of deemed assent by court, says it amounts to taking over functions of constitutional authority. It upheld Article 142, which provides immense power to top court and reiterated it can't be used for granting deemed assent to bills.</p>.<p>Chief Justice of India B R Gavai stated that the verdict is unanimous. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta expressed gratitude to Supreme Court on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu for the 'illuminating' verdict.</p> <p>More to follow...</p>