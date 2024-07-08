Prices of potato, onion to stabilise: Government

The area under kharif potato this year is targeted to increase by 12 per cent over last year. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have covered almost the entire targeted sowing area, while sowing in Karnataka and other states is in good progress. A total of 273.2 lakh tonnes of rabi potato have been stored in cold storage this year, which is sufficient to meet the consumption demand. The price of potatoes regulates the rate at which they're released from cold storage during the storage period from March to December.