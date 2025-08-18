<p>New Delhi: Bengaluru ranks 4th in a list of 46 cities globally in terms of price appreciation of prime housing properties, according to real estate consultant <a href="https://www.knightfrank.co.in/">Knight Frank</a>.</p>.<p>Mumbai is at 6th position, while Delhi is at 15th place.</p>.<p>As per Knight Frank's Prime Global Cities Index (PGCI) Q2 (April-June) 2025 report, Seoul ranked first with an annual appreciation of 25.2 per cent in prime residential properties.</p>.Brigade Enterprises aims Rs 225 crore revenue from new housing project in Bengaluru.<p>Tokyo is at second position with 16.3 per cent appreciation and Dubai ranks third, clocking 15.8 per cent annual appreciation.</p>.<p>The Prime Global Cities Index is a valuation-based index tracking the movement of prime residential prices across 46 cities worldwide.</p>.<p>In India, Bengaluru witnessed a 10.2 per cent increase in prices of prime housing properties, Mumbai (8.7 per cent), and Delhi (3.9 per cent).</p>.<p>The consultant mentioned that the average global prime residential prices rose by 2.3 per cent in the 12 months to June 2025.</p>.<p>"Despite a global cooling in prime residential price growth - averaging 2.3 per cent annually compared to 3.5 per cent in Q1 2025-Indian cities remain resilient, reflecting strong demand, limited prime supply, and sustained wealth creation in urban centres," the consultant said.</p>