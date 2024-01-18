Prime Minister Modi to arrive in in Solapur on January 19

Mumbai: In back-to-back visits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be in Maharashtra on Friday (January 19) during which he would launch a series of projects ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Modi would be in Solapur, the spiritual capital of the state, on January .
On January 12, Modi was in Maharashtra during which he visited the pilgrimage capital of Nagpur and Mumbai where he inaugurated the Atal Setu, the first of its kind of sea bridge.
During a public programme in Solapur, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 8 AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects worth around Rs. 2,000 crores in Maharashtra.Prime Minister will dedicate more than 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra.
Further, he will also dedicate 15,000 houses of Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur, whose beneficiaries comprise thousands of handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers, drivers, among others.
The Prime Minister will kickstart the distribution of 1st and 2nd instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in Maharashtra during the programme.