Prime Minister Modi to arrive in in Solapur on January 19

Mumbai: In back-to-back visits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be in Maharashtra on Friday (January 19) during which he would launch a series of projects ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Modi would be in Solapur, the spiritual capital of the state, on January .

On January 12, Modi was in Maharashtra during which he visited the pilgrimage capital of Nagpur and Mumbai where he inaugurated the Atal Setu, the first of its kind of sea bridge.