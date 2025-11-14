<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN scheme on November 19, under which Rs 6,000 is being provided to eligible farmers annually.<br><br>The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, a central sector scheme launched on February 24, 2019, provides annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per eligible farmer family, a statement said.<br><br>So far, more than Rs 3.70 lakh crore has been disbursed to over 11 crore farmer families in the country through 20 instalments. </p><p>The funds have helped farmers to buy farm inputs besides catering to other expenses such as education, medical and marriage.</p>.NDA’s cash pitch to women swung Bihar polls: Vikassheel Insaan Party's Mukesh Sahani credits MMRY scheme.<p>Benefits of the scheme are being provided to those farmers whose land details are seeded on the PM-KISAN portal, and also bank accounts with Aadhaar, the statement said.</p>