Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release 21st instalment of PM-KISAN on Nov 19

So far, more than Rs 3.70 lakh crore has been disbursed to over 11 crore farmer families in the country through 20 instalments.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 17:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 17:16 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiPM ModifarmersAgriculturePM KISAN

Follow us on :

Follow Us