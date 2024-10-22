Private member bill submitted in Rajya Sabha for restoration of minority status of Aligarh Muslim University

<p>New Delhi: Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha member and former Union Minister Ramjilal Suman has submitted a private member bill for the restoration of minority status of Aligarh Muslim University.</p>.<p>The status was restored by an act passed by Parliament in December 1981, but the Allahabad High Court struck it down in 2005 through a judgement.</p>.First woman VC for AMU: A surprise appointment that disappointed many conservatives.<p>The court ruled that AMU was not a minority institution based on the 1967 ruling of the Supreme Court. Since the Narendra Modi government opposed the minority character of AMU, Suman submitted a private member bill -- The Aligarh Muslim University (Restoration of Minority character) Bill, 2024 -- in the Rajya Sabha, which will be listed for introduction later.</p>.<p>According to its statement of objects and reasons, the AMU was established by the Muslims primarily for the benefit of the Muslims.</p>.<p>"Despite promises to the contrary, successive governments destroyed all the important features of the university, its minority character, its autonomy and its democratic functioning."</p>.<p>"In accordance with the election promises of the various national parties the Congress government restored the minority character of AMU, In 1981 through an amendment Act," it said. </p>