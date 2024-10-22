Home
Private member bill submitted in Rajya Sabha for restoration of minority status of Aligarh Muslim University

The status was restored by an act passed by Parliament in December 1981, but the Allahabad High Court struck it down in 2005 through a judgement.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 16:27 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 16:27 IST
