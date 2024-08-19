Priyanka Gandhi shares picture montage with Rahul on Rakhi

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Many congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the country on Raksha Bandhan, the festival of unbreakable love and affection between brothers and sisters. May this thread of protection always keep your sacred relationship firmly connected."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on X, "Hearty greetings to everyone on the holy festival of Raksha Bandhan, symbolising the immense love, unbreakable affection and precious relationship of brothers and sisters."