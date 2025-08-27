Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Prolonging criminal case for unreasonable period a type of suffering: Supreme Court

While confirming her conviction, the bench noted the incident occurred over 22 years ago and the woman was now 75.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 15:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2025, 15:04 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us