Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Providing expenses for daughter's marriage is natural extension of father's duty, says Supreme Court

"It is a father’s duty to provide for his children, and meeting the marriage expenses of his daughter is a modest obligation," the bench said.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 14:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 14:57 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtmarriage

Follow us on :

Follow Us