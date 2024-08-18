Puducherry steps up demand for statehood

Puducherry: A long-pending demand, the plea for statehood to this union territory echoed once again in the State Assembly earlier this week, when the House passed a unanimous resolution expressing its sentiments with the Centre on the matter.

The territorial Assembly had in the past adopted resolutions on 15 occasions seeking statehood.

The election manifestos of all political parties released during the run up to either Assembly or Lok Sabha polls all along had been insisting they would strive hard for ensuring statehood to Puducherry, a coastal town located about 170 km from Chennai.