Retired Gujarat-cadre bureaucrat Kuniyil Kailashnathan sworn in as Puducherry L-G

Known as KK, Kailashnathan first joined the Gujarat Chief Minister’s office in 2006 during Modi’s tenure and continued there till June 30, 2024. He served the CMO for a record 18 years, out of which the last 11 years was as the chief principal secretary on multiple extensions following his superannuation in 2013.

Considered a close confidante of Modi, 71-year-old Kailashnathan was one of the most powerful bureaucrats who is also considered to be the link between bureaucracy and politics.

In Puducherry, Kailashnathan replaces C P Radhakrishnan, who held additional charge as Lt Governor since March this year following the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

Puducherry is ruled by the N R Congress-BJP coalition with Rangasamy at the helm.