Retired Gujarat-cadre bureaucrat Kuniyil Kailashnathan sworn in as Puducherry L-G

Chennai: Retired bureaucrat Kuniyil Kailashnathan, known as the eyes and ears of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his days as Gujarat Chief Minister, was on Wednesday sworn-in as the Lieutenant Governor of the tiny Union Territory of Puducherry.
Kailashnathan was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court D Krishnakumar at a simple ceremony in Raj Nivas in Puducherry. After the ceremony, Chief Minister N Rangasamy and his cabinet colleagues accompanied the Lt Governor to his chamber, where he signed his first file relating to disbursement of monthly pension to elderly persons.
Known as KK, Kailashnathan first joined the Gujarat Chief Minister’s office in 2006 during Modi’s tenure and continued there till June 30, 2024. He served the CMO for a record 18 years, out of which the last 11 years was as the chief principal secretary on multiple extensions following his superannuation in 2013.
Considered a close confidante of Modi, 71-year-old Kailashnathan was one of the most powerful bureaucrats who is also considered to be the link between bureaucracy and politics.
In Puducherry, Kailashnathan replaces C P Radhakrishnan, who held additional charge as Lt Governor since March this year following the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan to contest the Lok Sabha polls.
Puducherry is ruled by the N R Congress-BJP coalition with Rangasamy at the helm.
