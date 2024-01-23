JOIN US
Puducherry

Three-storey building collapses in Puducherry

Last Updated 23 January 2024, 05:35 IST

Puducherry: A three-storey newly constructed house in neighbouring Aattupatti hamlet collapsed on Monday, official sources said.The house was vacant at the time of the incident, they said.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan and officials of the department visited the site.

The minister assured the house owner that an enquiry would be held soon and necessary steps would be taken to offer solatium to the family.

Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and AIADMK State Secretary A Anbalagan also visited the site and called for a thorough enquiry into the incident and also urged the government to provide sufficient compensation to the family.

According to the sources, the house was constructed on a site allotted to the family belonging to the underprivileged section and it is situated close to a drainage canal running through the village.

(Published 23 January 2024, 05:35 IST)
