Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Pune Porsche crash victim's father says accused in such cases should be booked under murder charge

He also noted that had the incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh, the accused would have walked free long back.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 18:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 18:03 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMadhya PradeshPune

Follow us on :

Follow Us