Homeindia

Punjab: Man marching 'aggressively' towards BSF troops shot dead near India-Pak border

A police official said investigations were on to ascertain the identity of the deceased.
Last Updated 04 August 2023, 09:06 IST

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot dead an unidentified man marching towards them "aggressively" near the barbed fencing along the India-Pakistan border on Friday morning, officials said.

According to a BSF official, the incident occurred around 4 am near the Bhikiwind-Khalra village in the neighbouring Tarn Taran district.

He said BSF troops first gave the man repeated warnings after spotting him come towards them.

The official said when the man kept marching in an aggressive posture despite the warnings, the troops opened fire in self-defence.

A police official said investigations were on to ascertain the identity of the deceased and how he reached the barbed fencing.

(Published 04 August 2023, 09:06 IST)
India NewsPunjabBSFBorder

