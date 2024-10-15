Punjab Police arrests three for broad daylight killing in Rajasthan

<p>Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested three men in connection with the last week's broad daylight murder of a man in Jodhpur's Sangaria.</p>.<p>On October 8, Subash alias Sohu was shot five times in the head by two unidentified people.</p>.<p>Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the three have been identified as Rajasthan-based weapon suppliers.</p>.Case registered against man for allegedly raping 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Jaipur.<p>"The revelations came following the meticulous investigations and sustained follow-up of backward and forward linkages in the arrest of three Rajasthan-based weapon suppliers identified as Bhanu Sisodia, Mohammad Asif and Anil Kumar, all residents of district Balotra in Rajasthan," the DGP said.</p>.<p>The suppliers were arrested by the teams of the Anti-gangster Task Force and SAS Nagar Police on Friday, along with one Navjot Singh alias Jota, while they were out to deliver a weapon consignment containing two pistols and eight live cartridges in Dera Bassi.</p>.<p>Navjot is a key operative of foreign-based handlers Pavitar USA and Manjinder France, and has been facing more than 21 cases involving heinous crimes, the officer said.</p>.<p>Yadav said that all four accused are currently on police remand at Dera Bassi Police Station.</p>.<p>He said Sisodia, the mastermind behind the operation, has confessed to planning the murder as an act of revenge for the killing of his associate, Anil Lega, in February 2024.</p>.<p>Mohammad Asif and Anil Kumar played pivotal roles as handlers in executing the crime, he said.</p>.<p>More revelations are expected in coming days, the DGP said.</p>.<p>Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek said the Rajasthan-based criminals revealed that they had struck a deal with Navjot Singh for either Rs 1 lakh or a safe hideout for them in Punjab in exchange for the weapons used in the crime.</p>.<p>The weapons were procured from Madhya Pradesh by them, he added.</p>