<p>A leader of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aam-aadmi-party">Aam Aadmi Party</a> (AAP) was shot dead outside a gurdwara in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab">Punjab</a>'s Jalandhar on Friday. </p><p>The deceased was identified as Lucky Oberoi, a local AAP leader.</p><p>According to initial reports, multiple shots were fired at Oberoi outside the gurdwara in Model Town and five bullets struck him while he was in his SUV. He was immediately taken to a private hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to a <em>PTI</em> report that quoted the police.</p><p>As per initial details, Oberoi was parking his SUV outside the gurdwara when the attackers came on a two-wheeler and opened fire at him.</p><p>(<em>With PTI inputs</em>)</p>