AAP's Hardeep Singh Dhillon wins Punjab's Gidderbaha seat

<p>Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon won the Gidderbaha Assembly seat in Punjab, defeating the Congress' Amrita Warring by 21,969 votes, officials said on Saturday.</p><p>Dhillon secured 71,644 votes while Warring -- the wife of the Congress' Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring -- got 49,675. </p>.Punjab bypolls: Kejriwal campaigns in Gidderbaha, Barnala.<p>BJP candidate and former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal secured 12,227 votes.</p><p>The Gidderbaha seat was vacated by Raja Warring after his election to the Lok Sabha from Ludhiana.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/bypoll-election-results-2024-live-updates-here-priyanka-in-wayanad-must-win-battle-for-h-d-kumaraswamy-son-nikhil-in-channapatna-shiggaon-sandur-bharath-bommai-karnataka-news-bypolls-punjab-bjp-jds-congress-akhilesh-narendra-modi-yogi-west-bengal-uttar-pradesh-byelections-latest-trends-palakkad-assam-bihar-chhattisgarh-gujarat-kerala-madhya-pradesh-meghalaya-punjab-rajasthan-sikkim-uttar-pradesh-uttarakhand-3288065">Follow our bypolls coverage here </a></p><p>Raja Warring won the Gidderbaha seat in 2012, 2017 and 2022.</p><p>Bypolls to the Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and the Barnala seats were held on Wednesday. The bypolls were necessitated by the incumbent legislators' election to the Lok Sabha.</p>