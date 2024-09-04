Agriculture policy is almost ready, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann amid protest by farmers

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state's agriculture policy is almost ready and his government will call stakeholders for further consultation.

The statement came amid a protest by the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) and the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union which are pressing for the implementation of the agriculture policy.

Participating in the discussion on the concluding day of the three-day Punjab Assembly session, Mann said the agriculture policy is almost ready.