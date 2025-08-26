Menu
All schools to remain shut from Aug 27-30 in Punjab amid heavy rains: CM Bhagwant Mann

The Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets are in spate because of heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and incessant rains in Punjab.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 13:58 IST
Published 26 August 2025, 13:58 IST
