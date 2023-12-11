Tales of drunkenness & cruelty: Bhagwant Mann's daughter's sensational claims against Punjab CM

Mann's daughter can be heard continuing to say, "The only reason behind making this video is that I want our story to also come in front of the world. Till today, whatever people have heard is from CM saab and because of that, all the things we had to hear and face... we cannot even describe."

"Till today, my mother has chosen to stay silent and we, his children too, have not spoken but it appears our silence was misunderstood as our weakness.

He doesn't realise that it is because of our silence that he is sitting in this position (CM)".

She further says "On one occasion, he was allowed inside but he was asked to leave later on the pretext that he could not stay there at night," she says. "A person who cannot shoulder the responsibility of his own children, how can he shoulder the responsibility of the people of Punjab?"

Mann's daughter added that the CM had not delivered on his responsibilities towards her (23 years) or her brother (19 years). Seerat added that her brother had gone to meet Mann twice last year, but the latter didn't let him into the CM's house.

The Times of India reported citing sources that the Aam Aadmi Party sees this as a personal matter concerning Mann and has chosen not to comment.