Homeindiapunjab

Deceased Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode's aide held in Punjab

Rode, who was among India's most wanted men and the nephew of late Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, died in Pakistan.
Last Updated 05 December 2023, 09:49 IST

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an associate of deceased Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode from Amritsar.

Paramjit Singh alias Dhadi was allegedly involved in terror funding and other subversive activities, police said.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, said, "In a major breakthrough, SSOC (State Special Operation Cell) Amritsar has arrested #UK based, Paramjit Singh @ Punjab Singh @ Dhadi from #Amritsar airport."

"An associate of Lakhbir Rode, Chief of banned terrorist outfit #ISYF, Dhadi has been involved in terror funding & other subversive activities in #Punjab," Yadav said.

The police chief said an investigation is underway to unearth and expose the terrorist network and termed Singh's arrest as a "major blow" to the terror module attempting to disturb peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Rode, who was among India's most wanted men and the nephew of late Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, died in Pakistan on Monday.

The 72-year-old Rode, who was the brain of the Khalistani separatist movement, had fled to Pakistan after Bhindranwale's death and settled down in Lahore. He is believed to have died on Monday, the officials said.

Rode was head of the International Sikh Youth Federation.

(Published 05 December 2023, 09:49 IST)
