Suspended Congress MP & ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur joins BJP

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP and suspended Congress leader Preneet Kaur joined rhe BJP here on Thursday, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the work done by his government in the last 10 years.

Kaur, a four-time MP from Punjab's Patiala and a former Union minister, was suspended by the Congress for alleged anti-party activities in February last year soon after her husband, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, joined the BJP, quitting the grand old party.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Congress' Punjab unit, had sent a complaint to the party high command, accusing Kaur of indulging in anti-party activities to help the BJP.