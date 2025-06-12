<p>The gang culture in Punjab is one that follows the agenda of extortion in order to make a living as well as in their own terms right the wrong that has been inflicted upon them. </p><p>In 2022, the assasination Punjab’s hip-hop star -- Sidhu Moosewala-- was justified with this motive.</p><p>It may be recalled that Moosewala was shot dead through the windscreen of his car by hired gunmen. A few hours after the murder, UK gang leader Goldy Brar took responsibility for hiring the gunmen through a Facebook post.</p><p>It is presumed that Brar, was in Canada at that time.</p><p>Three years have gone by since the killing and no one has faced jail time and the whereabouts of Brar is unknown.</p><p>However, BBC Eye managed to catch up with the gangster. In the <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c87j5v4xjxqo">interview with BBC</a>, that lasted over six hours where the conversation was pieced together through an exchange of voice notes, Brar said that Sidhu had committed certain mistakes that were unforgivable. </p><p>"In his arrogance, he (Moose Wala) made some mistakes that could not be forgiven," Brar said in the interview. </p><p>In the weeks that followed Moosewalah's murder, six gunmen were identified carrying AK-47 guns and pistols. Thirty people were also arrested and the two suspects were taken down by the Indian police in “encounters”.</p><p>"We had no option but to kill him. He had to face the consequences of his actions. It was either him or us. As simple as that," Brar added.</p><p>Brar also went on to criticise the judicial system and the battle for justice, and said only powerful people can get their way.</p><p>At the time of Moosewalah's death, journalist Jupinderjit Singh had said that the fear factor around gangsters has risen in Punjab which kind of justifies Brar's recent statements.</p>