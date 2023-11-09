Flying squads to monitor stubble burning in Haryana, Punjab? Centre reportedly approves move

New Delhi: The Centre will dispatch flying squads to Punjab and Haryana to monitor stubble burning incidents and submit daily reports, government sources said on Thursday.

This decision was made at a meeting chaired by the cabinet secretary on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by chief secretaries and other senior officials from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, as well as the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) and secretaries from the ministries of environment, agriculture, housing and urban affairs, and power.

During the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary directed the Punjab administration to take effective actions to prevent further stubble burning in the remaining days of this harvest season, the sources said.

District magistrates, senior superintendents of police, and station house officers have been instructed to ensure there is no further stubble burning.

The CAQM has been tasked with deploying flying squads to Punjab and Haryana and submitting daily reports on farm fires and the status of enforcing the Supreme Court's directives, the sources said.

State governments have been urged to take follow-up actions concerning cases registered in the last two years for violating the ban on stubble burning.