JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Former Congress MLA Gurpreet Singh from Bassi Pathana joins AAP

Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, while welcoming Singh into the party fold, said with his joining, the AAP will get a boost in Fatehgarh Sahib.
Last Updated 09 March 2024, 08:13 IST

Follow Us

Chandigarh: In a setback to the Congress, its former MLA Gurpreet Singh GP on Saturday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

Singh was elected as an MLA from the Bassi Pathana assembly constituency seat in Fatehgarh Sahib district in 2017. He unsuccessfully contested from the same constituency in the 2022 assembly elections.

Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, while welcoming Singh into the party fold, said with his joining, the AAP will get a boost in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Singh said the main reason behind quitting the Congress was a 'lack of discipline' in the party.

He further said he was impressed by the work of Mann.

"I like the work of Mann. He is an honest leader. That is why we are joining the AAP. Today, at the grassroots level, people only speak about the AAP," claimed Singh after joining the AAP.

Meanwhile, Hayer said the decision regarding tickets will be made by the party's political affairs committee.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 March 2024, 08:13 IST)
India NewsCongressAAPIndian PoliticsPunjabGurpreet Singh

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT