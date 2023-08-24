Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Hearing-impaired minor girl raped in Punjab's Kapurthala

The survivor is the daughter a migrant labourer, they said.
Last Updated 24 August 2023, 14:45 IST

Follow Us

A nine-year-old speech- and hearing-impaired girl was allegedly raped at a village in the Sultanpur Lodhi area of this Punjab district, police said on Thursday.

The survivor is the daughter a migrant labourer, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's father, the landlord of the house where they stay allegedly took away his daughter from her room late on Wednesday and raped her.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Babandeep Singh said a case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 August 2023, 14:45 IST)
India NewsPunjabCrimes against women

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT