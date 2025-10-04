Menu
'I Love Muhammad' campaign arrests sparks brief tension between 2 communities in Jalandhar

After the march when the group assembled to submit a memorandum to the police commissioner, an argument broke out with a youth from another community who was passing by on a scooter.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 07:25 IST
Published 04 October 2025
