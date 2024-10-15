Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

India's worsening ties with Canada leaves several Punjab families worried

Given the souring relations between India and Canada, several people expressed the fear that they will face difficulties in securing visas to meet relatives in Canada.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 12:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 12:39 IST
India NewsCanadaPunjabstudentsStudy in CanadaCanada PR

Follow us on :

Follow Us