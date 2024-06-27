Irish ambassador calls on Punjab Assembly Speaker Sandhwan

Chandigarh: Irish Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, Thursday met Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan who urged Kelly to encourage Irish companies to invest in the state.

During the meeting at the Vidhan Sabha complex, Sandhwan while recognising the India's age-old relations with Ireland, stressed further strengthening cooperation in agriculture, industry, technology, and other fields.

The speaker noted that both countries could benefit from the mutual exchange of knowledge and technology.