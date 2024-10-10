Home
KAP Sinha assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

After assuming the charge on Thursday, Sinha said the schemes pertaining to the welfare of people would be implemented with even more vigour.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 09:01 IST

