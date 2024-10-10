KAP Sinha assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

<p>Chandigarh: Senior IAS officer KAP Sinha on Thursday assumed charge as the chief secretary of Punjab.</p>.<p>Sinha, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, will also hold the additional charge of principal secretary, vigilance, general administration and personnel.</p>.<p>He replaces 1993-batch IAS officer Anurag Verma.</p>.<p>The AAP government on Wednesday appointed Sinha as the chief secretary of the state.</p>.<p>After assuming the charge on Thursday, Sinha said the schemes pertaining to the welfare of people would be implemented with even more vigour.</p>.<p>Sinha previously held the charge of special chief secretary, revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management, agriculture and farmers' welfare, horticulture and soil and water conservation.</p>.<p>Earlier, he had served in various departments, including finance, taxation, food and civil supplies, higher education, environment and science and technology, parliamentary affairs and general administration.</p>.<p>Besides, he had also served in the union ministries of external affairs, industries and commerce during his stint at the Centre.</p>