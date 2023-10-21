NGT issues notice to Punjab CS, CPCB on air pollution caused by stubble burning

The NGT was hearing a petition it had initiated on its own (suo motu) following a media report highlighting a rise in farm fire incidents in Punjab. The report said stubble burning in the state around autumn was among the “biggest contributors” to pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted a report by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) which detailed the comparative data of three years on stubble burning incidents along with the names of hotspot districts known for farm fire incidents.

“Effective implementation of various measures is the key for controlling stubble burning in the state,” the bench said on Friday.

It said the state authorities, including PPCB officials, needed to identify the worst-affected areas within the hotspot districts where remedial measures should be focussed.