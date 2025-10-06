<p>Kolkata: BJP MP Khagen Murmu was injured on Monday, after he and party MLA Sankar Ghosh were allegedly heckled by locals when they visited the flood-affected Nagrakata area in north Bengal's Jalpaiguri district to take stock of the situation.</p>.<p>Ghosh shared a video on social media of a blood-stained Murmu before being rushed to hospital, claiming that they were pushed and their vehicle was vandalised by locals at Nagrakata area.</p>.<p>PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.</p>.<p>Ghosh, the BJP MLA from Siliguri, said they had to leave the place soon after the incident to take the Malda Uttar MP to hospital.</p>.<p>The two BJP leaders had gone to the flood-affected area to take stock of the situation in the wake of torrential rainfall in several north Bengal districts over the last two days.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier in the day said 23 people have died so far in the north Bengal floods.</p>